Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 208 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $396,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $468.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.22.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $386.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.06 and a twelve month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

