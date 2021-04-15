Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,514 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $225.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.98 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

