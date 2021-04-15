Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 118.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,767,000 after purchasing an additional 870,896 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $70,570,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $48,153,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $41,187,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,084,000 after acquiring an additional 110,497 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $146.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $147.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.62.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCN. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

