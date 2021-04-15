Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

