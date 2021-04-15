Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. Creative Planning raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,429,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $479,880. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.00.

NYSE:DECK opened at $336.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.43 and a 200-day moving average of $294.26. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $128.92 and a one year high of $348.23.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

