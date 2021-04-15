Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.71.

In other news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total transaction of $13,632,329.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,049,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $241.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $254.34. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

