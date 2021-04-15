Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.63

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.63 and last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 1163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OXINF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

