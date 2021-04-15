Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Downgraded by Northcoast Research

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.65.

OC opened at $95.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.19. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $97.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,942 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,095,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,972,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

