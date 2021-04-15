Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Downgraded by Northcoast Research

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.65.
OC opened at $95.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.19. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $97.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,942 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,095,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,972,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
Further Reading: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.