Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives $20.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. 472,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $13.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

