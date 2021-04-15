Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Short Interest Up 107.0% in March

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,400 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the March 15th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ORRAF opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Orora has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Orora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Orora Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and distribution fiber, glass and aluminum beverage cans. It operates through the following segments: Orora Australasia, Orora North America and Other. The Orora Australasia segment focuses on the manufacture of fiber and beverage packaging products within Australia and New Zealand.

