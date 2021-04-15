Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Plans Dividend of $0.57

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.5704 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

OTCMKTS:ORKLY opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Orkla ASA has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.28.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 9.74%.

ORKLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Danske upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orkla ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

