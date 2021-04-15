Orion Energy Systems’ (OESX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

OESX stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.93 million, a PE ratio of 163.54 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $44.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

