OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) PT Raised to C$4.00 at Alliance Global Partners

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OGI. ATB Capital upped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$1.90 to C$4.20 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital upped their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered OrganiGram from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on OrganiGram to C$3.48 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.12.

OrganiGram stock opened at C$3.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.67. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of C$1.35 and a 12-month high of C$8.00. The stock has a market cap of C$966.15 million and a PE ratio of -3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

