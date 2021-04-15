Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.16

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 30482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Separately, Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $579.13 million, a P/E ratio of 204.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 90.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

