Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,828,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.87% of Orchid Island Capital worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Separately, Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $6.14 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.13 million, a P/E ratio of 204.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.70%.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.