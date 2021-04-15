Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.92

Shares of Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.92 and traded as high as C$0.95. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 25,500 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.92. The firm has a market cap of C$34.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$36.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

