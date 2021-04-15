Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives $21.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.81.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.01 million. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 20.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,119,000 after acquiring an additional 141,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 12.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 48.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 109,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at about $2,711,000. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

