Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 88.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PLXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

Shares of PLXP opened at $10.62 on Thursday. PLx Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $231.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 5.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that PLx Pharma will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 486,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PLx Pharma stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.30% of PLx Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.