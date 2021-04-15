OneWater Marine Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for OneWater Marine in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $214.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $637.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.57. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $60,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,724 shares of company stock worth $1,046,831.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

