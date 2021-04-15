ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Raised by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.52.

OKE opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $52.38.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.