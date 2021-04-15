ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Acquired by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

NYSE OGS opened at $78.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $90.24.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $484.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.66 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. Research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

