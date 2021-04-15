OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) PT Raised to $11.00

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 136.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ONCS. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OncoSec Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. OncoSec Medical has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $173.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.64.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China bought 4,067,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $22,165,351.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $26,314.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,363.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth about $94,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.