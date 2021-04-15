ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will report $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $6.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

In other news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,308. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,803,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,480,000 after purchasing an additional 931,020 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,791,000 after acquiring an additional 290,287 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,045 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206,484 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.63. 3,943,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,148,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.92, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

