OLO (NYSE:OLO) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OLO in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OLO has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get OLO alerts:

NYSE:OLO opened at $28.24 on Monday. OLO has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.