Olin (NYSE:OLN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.28

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.28 and last traded at $41.87, with a volume of 26942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.27.

A number of research firms have commented on OLN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $41,772,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after buying an additional 240,967 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Olin by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 959,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 103,553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Olin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after buying an additional 298,889 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

