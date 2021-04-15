Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $146.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 33.7% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 39,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,031 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $13,207,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

