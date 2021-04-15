Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OCUP. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

OCUP stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

