Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Down 5.1%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.55. 144,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 57,257,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Several research firms have commented on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ocugen by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 8.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.