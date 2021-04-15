OCI’s (OCINF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of OCI in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of OCI in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get OCI alerts:

OCI stock opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. OCI has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $22.65.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.