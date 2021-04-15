Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) were down 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 1,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,246,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OII shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $424.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $993,815.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 542,652 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 43,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 100,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

