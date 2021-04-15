OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for OceanaGold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a report on Monday, February 8th.
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.
