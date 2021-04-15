OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for OceanaGold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

OGC opened at C$2.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.07. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.58 and a 12-month high of C$4.01.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.