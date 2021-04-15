Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,500 shares, an increase of 148.6% from the March 15th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,060,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 354,898 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000.

NASDAQ OAS traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.02. 124,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,314. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $71.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OAS. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

