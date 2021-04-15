Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oasis Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMP opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $785.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.62 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $23.45.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $90.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

