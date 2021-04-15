NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $675.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Cowen from $665.00 to $675.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.22.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA opened at $611.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $267.11 and a twelve month high of $628.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $533.51 and a 200-day moving average of $538.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.