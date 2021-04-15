Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,823 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 6.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 14.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS stock opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.92. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.34 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. Analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $45,301.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,656.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 7,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $351,144.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 928,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,217,334.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,874 shares of company stock valued at $837,439. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.