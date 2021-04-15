Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 16,487 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 576,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,487 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of AngioDynamics worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANGO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AngioDynamics by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in AngioDynamics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 46,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in AngioDynamics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $120,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $910.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.89.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%. Analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

