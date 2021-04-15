Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,787 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 318,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $8,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth about $729,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Trustmark by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth about $940,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,635,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

In other news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Also, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

