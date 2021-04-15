Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.34 Million Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of NewMarket worth $9,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 198.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after buying an additional 21,423 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 216.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEU opened at $384.81 on Thursday. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $332.45 and a 12 month high of $458.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The business had revenue of $527.78 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

