Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.45 Million Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,170 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.93% of Standard Motor Products worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the third quarter worth $310,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.47. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.45.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

SMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

