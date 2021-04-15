Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 92,821 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,821 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $9,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RAVN. Zacks Investment Research cut Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

RAVN opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $45.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.