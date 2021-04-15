Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.69, but opened at $11.11. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 7,280 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

