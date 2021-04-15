Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Position Lessened by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $566,903,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,749,000 after purchasing an additional 315,210 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Nucor by 148.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 437,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,651,000 after acquiring an additional 261,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Nucor by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 143,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

NYSE NUE traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $79.08. 50,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,063. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average of $57.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $82.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

