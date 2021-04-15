NOW Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20,865.00 (NOW)

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. NOW Token has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $20,865.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NOW Token has traded up 36.7% against the US dollar. One NOW Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00068614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.34 or 0.00270856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.54 or 0.00752981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,785.42 or 0.99835210 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00022953 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $543.02 or 0.00863460 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NOW Token Coin Profile

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 80,099,980 coins. NOW Token’s official website is changenow.io . The official message board for NOW Token is medium.com/@changenow_io . The Reddit community for NOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

NOW Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOW Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOW Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOW Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

