NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NovoCure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,412 shares of company stock worth $12,334,989. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush cut NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.25.

Shares of NVCR opened at $186.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 979.00 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $218.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.86.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

