Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives $217.69 Average PT from Analysts

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $217.69.

NVAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other Novavax news, EVP John Trizzino sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $34,003.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares in the company, valued at $125,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $656,133.38. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,497 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,932. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 160.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 7.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 12.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 111.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX stock traded up $6.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.34. 4,971,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,229,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.02. Novavax has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novavax will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

