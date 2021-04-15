Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 126.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $86.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $198.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVS. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

