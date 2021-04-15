Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $156.51 Million

Analysts predict that Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) will report $156.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.07 million to $156.95 million. Novanta posted sales of $155.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Novanta will report full-year sales of $645.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $637.71 million to $652.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $684.43 million, with estimates ranging from $678.33 million to $690.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Novanta stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $75.87 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.41. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.44 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,015,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,312,423.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,518,091.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Novanta by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $1,204,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Novanta by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 56,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 90,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

