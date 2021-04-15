Norway Savings Bank Sells 390 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,813 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935,102 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,179,000 after purchasing an additional 300,377 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,905,000 after purchasing an additional 957,185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,794,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

