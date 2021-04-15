Norway Savings Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 347,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,217,000 after buying an additional 28,088 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COF opened at $135.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $136.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

