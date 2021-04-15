NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $657.88 Million

Analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will report sales of $657.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $661.25 million and the lowest is $654.50 million. NortonLifeLock reported sales of $610.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.46. 5,987,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,511,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

